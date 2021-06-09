How to beat the heat
With multiple 90-plus degree days and high humidity this week, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance reminds residents to play it safe during particularly hot days, especially if you’re outdoors. “Extreme heat, such as the temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the past few days, can pose a serious danger to anyone, of any age, but especially to the elderly, children, those suffering from illness and medical conditions, and pets,” Lachance said. “To ensure your own safety, we recommend staying indoors to prevent exposure to the sun and heat, especially during midday when the sun is at its most powerful.” To prevent illness and injuries, take these tips from the American Red Cross and National Safety Council:
- Hot cars can be deadly — never leave children or pets inside as the temperature can quickly reach over 100 degrees even on a 70-degree day.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially water.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like libraries, theaters and malls.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing that reflects the sun.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is typically around 3 p.m.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities if the temperature is too hot.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat and have plenty of cool water.
- Limit playtime of kids at peak sun exposure time and familiarize yourself with the signs of heat illnesses. If playground equipment is hot to the touch, it’s too hot for your child’s bare skin.
Climate change and Wrentham
The conservation commission in Wrentham is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday to consider amending its regulations to request that climate change impacts be addressed in applications to the commission. The meeting is being held virtually. For more information and how to participate, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
Jimmy Fund fundraiser
Enjoy some family fun with Jimmy Fund Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. The live online game will be hosted by Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield on the Jimmy Fund’s Facebook page. To participate, a $10 or greater donation is suggested for a bingo card. Family packages and the option to sponsor a patient to play bingo are also available. Confirmation details will be emailed to all participants prior to the start of the game. Winners of each round will receive prizes, including free Ben & Jerry’s pint coupons. Bingo cards are available for purchase until 4 p.m. Friday. All participants who register before 5 p.m. Wednesday will be entered to win a pizza party from Papa Gino’s to enjoy while playing.
