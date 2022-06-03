Golf for a good cause
The 14th Annual Joe Andruzzi and Friends golf tournament, organized by the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, will take place Monday, June 13, at Black Rock Country Club, 19 Clubhouse Drive, Hingham. The foundation was founded by Andruzzi, a former offensive guard for the New England Patriots, with his wife, Jen. It provides financial support to New England cancer patients and their families. Several current and former Patriots are scheduled to attend the tournament, with hopes to raise about $350,000. “(The money) will help thousands of folks facing food insecurity, household bills, transportation issues and more and allow them to focus on what really matters — getting treatment and becoming well,” Andruzzi said in a press release. Tickets are still available for a cocktail and dinner event to follow the tournament. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit joeandruzzifoundation.org.
Play ‘Cornyhole’ in North
The Christopher J. Cornetta Foundation is hosting its “Cornyhole” tournament on Saturday, July 16, at the North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St. The foundation, founded in memory of a North Attleboro firefighter who died in 2019, supports area organizations and individuals. The first tournament was held in 2021 and raised $20,000 to fund a scholarship and donate to area organizations. Attendees at this year’s event will have the opportunity to not only participate in a tournament but also enjoy music from a DJ, food trucks, raffles, dancing and more. Registration costs $40 and includes an event T-shirt. To register, visit cornettafoundation.com/2022registration. The foundation is also looking for sponsors for this event. More information on that can also be found at its website.
Free concerts at North gazebo
The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s Summer Concert Series is set to begin July 21 with a performance by School of Rock. Concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 18 at the Veteran’s Gazebo, located at 43 South Washington St., in front of town hall. They are free to the public. For a list of what bands will be performing, visit nattleboro.com/north-attleborough-cultural-council.
Lessons in distracted, impaired driving
This past month, ninth- and 11th-graders at Tri-County Regional Technical Vocational High School in Franklin got some lessons in distracted and impaired driving. State troopers made a presentation to the students and had them participate in simulations. Students were also able to simulate field sobriety tests, according to a Facebook post from the school.