Gas price rise slows a bit
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Massachusetts is up 2 cents from last week, averaging $3.40, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday. That follows prices increasing 3 cents last week. However, costs had risen by nearly double digits the previous three weeks. The current price is 24 cents higher than a month ago ($3.16), and $1.33 higher than a year ago ($2.07). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average, which also jumped 2 cents to $3.42. “Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening. And that falling demand often puts downward pressure on prices at the pump.”
Lions Club collecting for vets
The Southeastern Paws of Comfort Lions Club are collecting supplies for veterans who are in their homes, hospitals, or homeless until Nov. 29. Items in need include: hygiene products, toothbrushes, foot powder, sunscreen, white socks, T-shirts of all sizes, sweatpants/sweatshirts, hats, gloves, hand warmers, soup/cocoa packages, batteries, and hand sanitizer wipes. Club members will pick up items but there are three drop-off locations: Goldmark Credit Union, 155 Pleasant St., Attleboro; Rockland Trust, 490 Pleasant St., Attleboro; and Sally’s Place ETC Lounge, 173 Westminster Ave., South Attleboro.
Financial seminars offered for veterans
Speaking of veterans, the state Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment and the Veterans’ Bonus Division will be hosting a “Money After Military” webinar series. These free virtual webinars offer financial education to veterans transitioning back to civilian life. “A How to Start Investing Money After Military” webinar is scheduled for noon Wednesday. Jonathan Harrington, a certified financial planner at Milestone Financial Planning, and a veteran, will provide information about how veterans can get started investing and grow their portfolios. Brendan Sheehan, a certified financial planner who has provided financial counseling for the military for a decade, will offer his insight. Register at bit.ly/veteranInvesting.
New hours for children’s museumThe Children’s Museum in Easton has new hours. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and will remain open until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
