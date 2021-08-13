Tax-free weekend is almost here
Massachusetts’ sales tax holiday is this weekend, and the National Federation of Independent Business is encouraging consumers to shop at small businesses. “Following more than a year of shutdowns and restrictions, Massachusetts small businesses are eagerly anticipating the first tax-free weekend since the state fully reopened,” NFIB State Director Christopher Carlozzi said. The tax holiday runs Saturday and Sunday, during which time the usual 6.25% state sales tax will not be charged on most items costing less than $2,500. “No one wants to see empty storefronts, so it is more important than ever to shop and dine locally,” Carlozzi said.
Local’s film screened at Vegas festival
Chela Morin of Attleboro and Justin Tolliver, her husband, got to watch their dreams come true as their short film, “Repentance,” was screened at the Las Vegas Action on Film Festival on July 26. The film started as Morin’s final project for her Communications in Audio and Video class at the Community College of Rhode Island. Tolliver helped Morin with the film and acted in it as well. The finished class project was seven minutes long, but Morin and Tolliver continued to work on it and it evolved into a 17-minute short that they submitted to festivals. Tolliver received a nomination for Best Actor in a Short Film at the Las Vegas festival.
YMCA offers childcare
As summer comes to an end, you might be looking for childcare. The Attleboro Norton YMCA Child Development Centers’ Pleasant Street location is now open for September enrollment of infants through fifth graders. If you would like to see the facility, there will be an open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 19. For more information, email ereynolds@attleboroymca.org or visit https://attleboroymca.org/programs/child-care.
Underground utility line safety
Are you planning on starting an excavation or digging project? Before you do, call 811 to have underground utility lines properly marked — for free. Did you know hitting an underground utility line can result in personal injury, repair costs, state fines, and outages? Officials say more than six buried utilities are damaged every hour in the U.S. Hitting underground utility lines is also the main cause of natural gas leaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.