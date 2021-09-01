Along the Way

Still pedaling after all these years
Sun Chronicle photographer Mark Stockwell is again proving his commitment to fighting cancer through the Pan-Mass Challenge bicycle ride. The PMC raises money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. Stockwell has ridden in the PMC for 18 years and raised over $130,000 for the cause. In this year’s Challenge, he was photographed finishing 205 miles of the 307-mile ride. Check out the photo above, and for more information like this and other tidbits of news, you can follow the Sun Chronicle’s Instagram, @thesunchronicle.
Foxboro Common gets dog-friendly
The Foxborough Common Business Collaborative wants to make the Uptown Business District more walkable, and its first step is putting out dog bowls filled with water. That way people can bring their pups along with them while they stroll and shop. The bowls are adorned with paw prints and the collaborative name. The collaborative was founded by Cindy’s Jewelers, Barrows Insurance, and the Orpheum Theatre. Four years ago, they came together to make the district more lively.
Grave adventure
Want to check out a piece of local history? St. Mary’s in the Attleboro Falls section of North Attleboro has a small cemetery that was established in 1861 and predates the church by 40 years. In the cemetery there’s a beautiful receiving vault that is mostly used for storage. It’s an example of unique architecture most likely done by a local stone mason.
Students: Beware of scammers
College students often have tight finances and scammers like to take advantage of this. They send emails pretending to be a school’s financial aid department offering students money or instructing them to send login information. If you receive a mysterious email with a link, do not click on it. According to the Better Business Bureau’s most recent Scam Tracker Risk Report, the average loss for students ages 18-24 is $150. To avoid being taken, watch out for bogus offers to apply for the first credit, too-good-to-be-true apartment deals, safe credit report offers, scholarship and grant ruses and online shopping scams. For more information check out www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
