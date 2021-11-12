$1M ticket sold in Attleboro store
Theresa Tassone of Lincoln, R.I., won the $1 million prize from the “$4,000,000 Winfall” game after she purchased a ticket at Border Bets & Butts on Washington Street in Attleboro, Mass Lottery said. Tassone chose to get a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Registry site will be down Saturday
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said transactions will not be possible Saturday and Sunday morning as it upgrades its technology. No online transactions and vehicle inspections can be conducted from 1 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.
Lions collecting socks for homeless
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club are holding a sock drive during the month of November. “Our goal is to collect and distribute socks while raising the awareness of the plight of the homeless and the health issues they have, often due because they lack something as basic as a pair of new clean socks,” the club said. “Socks are the most needed and requested, but the least donated article of clothing.” Women’s, children’s, and men’s socks — white and colored, are needed. For drop-off dates and locations, or more information, call 401-334-0169 or email neviernlakes@yahoo.com.
Tour the great outdoors in North
The North Attleboro Land Trust invites the public to join them on a four-mile guided hike of the Chorney Property and nearby Angle Tree Stone at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Chorney Property is town land managed by the conservation commission. The Angle Tree Stone is a 9-foot slate monument made in 1790 by a father and son team that manufactured gravestone markers. It replaced a tree that had long been used as a boundary marker between the Massachusetts Bay and Plymouth colonies. Today, the Angle Tree Stone marks the border between North Attleboro and Plainville, as well as the boundary between Bristol and Norfolk counties. Hikers will meet at the parking lot for the Chorney Property on Ellis Road across from the intersection with Metcalf Road. They will first walk the Chorney trails, through three open fields and over a boardwalk which crosses the Seven Mile River. Hikers will then walk 1.3 miles, via Ellis Road, High Street, a side road, and a path, to Angle Tree Stone, before returning by the same route. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The rain date is Nov. 21. Any cancellations will be posted at attleborolandtrust.org.
The Cape talk in North
The North Attleboro Historical Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Little Red Schoolhouse at 362 North Washington St. The featured program, “Cape Cod: The Cradle of Invasion,” is by Joe Yukna, co-founder of the Cape Cod Military Museum. Yukna will talk about how Cape Cod became the original home of the Engineer Amphibious Command and the Amphibious Training Command, training on the Cape before leaving for Normandy. RSVP at nattleborohistoricalsociety@gmail.com or 508-695-6680.
