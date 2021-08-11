All’s fair for Attleboro shelter animals
Fall is on the horizon, and so are fall fairs. The Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter will host their 17th Annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at the shelter, 27 Pond St. North. Look for clothing, children’s toys, jewelry, cards, and photography. Who knows, this might be your opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping, all while supporting small businesses and the animal shelter. Each vendor donates an item to be raffled off and all of the raffle proceeds go to helping the animals at the shelter. The entry fee is $5 per car. For more information visit www.faaspets.org or email faasevents@hotmail.com. The festival was nixed last year due to the pandemic.
Mercymount will open iMac computer lab
Thanks in good measure to the generosity of a benefactor, Mercymount Country Day School in Cumberland will be opening an iMac computer lab. Jason Macari, a Cumberland resident who is on the school’s board of trustees and has children who graduated from the school, challenged Mercymount to raise enough money for 12 iMac computers. After this was accomplished, he matched the effort and donated 12 additional iMacs to the school. Among the many new opportunities this affords students is an enhanced robotics program. Mercymount will be blessing and unveiling the new iMac lab at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Don’t break down in Massachusetts
Would you stop to help a fellow driver whose car has broken down? In a Gunther Mitsubishi poll of 2,500 Mass. residents, almost half of the respondents (44%) said that they would not. Women are less likely to stop due to safety concerns; 59% said they would not. The poll also found Mass. is the most apprehensive state when it comes to helping someone on an abandoned highway; 60% of those polled said they would not. Also, 60% of respondents said they are more apprehensive to pick up a hitchhiker due to the pandemic.
