Along the Way

Help in the wake of Ida
Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, has devastated the lives of many. With winds of up to 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of a Category 5 storm, it whipped through the Gulf Coast and beyond. The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation banded together Sept. 13 in order to ease the burden of those affected by the storm. Donated items, such as personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, paper products and more, filled dozens of pallets. These supplies will now be driven down to the Gulf Coast and distributed by Local 25 of the foundation, along with a local Louisiana nonprofit charity group.
Exploring your Rehoboth roots
Many Rehoboth residents have family roots that go back further than a century. Beverly Baker, a member of the cemetery commission and vice president of the Rehoboth Antiquarian Society, is among them. As a commission member, she has helped with teaching the community how to care for historic gravestones, placing American flags on veterans graves, and giving tours of Rehoboth cemeteries. She also volunteers at the E. Otis Dyer Research room at the Carpenter Museum, helping people to find where their ancestors lived and where they are buried. Beverly will be sharing her passion for helping others find the graves of their ancestors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Carpenter Museum. She’ll also be discussing why it is important to understand the history of the town, what resources are available to you as a researcher, and tips on how to find old deeds in Massachusetts. If you have always wanted to learn more about your ancestors, don’t miss this opportunity and stop on by.
Learn about the Wampanoags
From noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, will present the Wampanoag Artifacts and Replicas exhibit case, which includes tools used by the Wampanoag tribe to hunt, prepare food, and build structures. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the Bronson Museum and the Wandering Bull Native American Crafts Store, two establishments from Attleboro’s past known for honoring Native traditions. If you would like to enrich your knowledge by attending the event, you can register at www.ndustrialmuseum.com.
