Help fight breast cancer
The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition will hold its 22nd annual Against the Tide event Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 7 a.m. The in-person event will be held at Nickerson State Park in Brewster and consist of a 1-mile recreational or competitive swim, ½-mile recreational swim, 5K or 10K run, and a 3-mile walk. In order to reach more people, the MBCC will also be hosting a virtual Against the Tide event that can be completed anytime between Sunday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 14. It features a 1-mile recreational or competitive swim, ½-mile recreational swim, 5K or 10K run, 3-mile walk, ½-mile stand-up paddleboard, and 2-mile kayak. If you feel like challenging yourself, you can participate in the Aquathon, which includes a competitive 1-mile swim followed immediately by either a 5K or 10K run. If you truly feel like pushing yourself to the physical limit, the event is offering a marathon option for the first time. All in person participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last and virtual participants will receive a fun pack consisting of an event T-shirt, participant medal, swim cap or bib, and sponsor items. Registration for both the in-person and virtual events is $40 for an individual and $100 for a family (up to five participants). Register at https://mbcc.org/against-the-tide/.
Summer concerts ending in North
The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s free concerts in Veterans Park will wrap up Tuesday, Aug. 10, with a performance by North Attleboro School of Rock students. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. The Portside Fish Market food truck as well as John’s Dream Ice cream will be on hand. And if you want to test your luck, there will be raffle items. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Aug. 12.
MBTA meeting on changes
The MBTA’s Service Planning team will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss fall service changes that go into effect Sunday, Aug. 29. The session will cover why route changes are necessary, the service planning process, and specifics of the service changes and impacted routes. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on future service changes. The meeting will be held via Zoom and posted online for those who can’t attend. For more information and to sign up for the meeting, visit mbta.com/servicechanges, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.
