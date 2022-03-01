Helping veterans and comfort dogs
The Southeastern Paws of Comfort Lions of Attleboro are collecting items, including redeemable bottles and cans, can tabs, old eyeglasses and sunglasses, and old hearing aids — all of which will help raise funds for others. The can tabs will be given to the South Attleboro Village Lions, who are fundraising to buy hand warmers for veterans. But most of the items donated will be redeemed to raise funds for outfitting the canine members of the Southeastern Paws of Comfort with official vests. Having dogs as members makes the Southeastern Paws of Comfort unique. “We are the first (Lions Club) to have comfort dogs as part of the club,” said Debbie Horner, a member of the organization. The comfort dogs are all certified with the American Kennel Club and Canine Good Citizenship, and some have therapy dog certification. Since the club started about a year ago, the dogs have visited several nursing homes and participated in some vigils as comfort and therapy dogs. In order to schedule a pick up or to drop off donations, call Annmarie at 508-223-6039 or Monique at 508-431-0282. For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page, @SEMPawsofComfort, or find more information at their website, pawsofcomfort.com.
Registration open for North cleanup
Online registration has opened for the ninth annual Great American Cleanup, run by Keep North Attleboro Beautiful. The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 7. Volunteers must confirm their registration and pick up their supplies, along with volunteer T-shirts, at one of two Town Hall nights, which are from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 21 and 28. A raffle will be held both nights and at the high school lobby the day of the cleanup, where late registrants will also be able to sign up earlier that morning. Winners will be announced at a pizza party for volunteers at noon that same day. Register at keepnabeautiful.com/Volunteer Opportunities/Great American Cleanup.
New program simplifies health insurance sign-up
Thanks to the Massachusetts Health Connector’s new Simple Sign-up program, uninsured Massachusetts residents will be able to check a box on their state tax forms to easily begin the process of getting coverage. “Simple Sign-up is a convenient new way for residents without coverage to find a path to health insurance coverage,” said Louis Gutierrez, the Connector’s director. If you check this box on your forms the Health Connector will contact you in the spring to begin the process of enrolling in a coverage plan. You can also visit mahealthconnector.org.