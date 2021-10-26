Trick-or-treat at Patriot Place
The trick-or-treat SPOOKtacular returns to Patriot Place in Foxboro at 5:30 p.m., Thursday. You need to register in advance through The Advantage App and should wear your best costume. Guests can trick-or-treat throughout the North Marketplace, and nut-free and gluten-free options will be available along with regular candy. There will also be giveaways. The Teal Pumpkin Project will provide non-candy treats to children with food allergies. This event is free while supplies last. For additional information, visit www.patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place/.
Halloween party for little ones
The Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro is hosting a Halloween party at 10 a.m. Thursday. Children ages 3 to 6 can hear not too scary tales and songs and get special treats. Children are invited to wear a costume. Masks are recommended.
Mansfield offers Halloween egg hunt
The Mansfield Recreation Department is offering a Halloween egg hunt Sunday. Department staff will hide 15 eggs filled with novelties/and or candy by 8 a.m. on participating front lawns. Cost is $20. Register by Wednesday at www.mansfieldma.com.
Dining for a Cause in Norton
The Greater Attleboro Council for Children’s Dining for a Cause program continues from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Chateau Restaurant, 48 Bay Road, Norton. It’s good for dine-in or take-out. Be sure to flag your check and mention the council when you go. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Mac & Walt’s, 363 Old Colony Road, Norton, gets in on the act. Again, be sure to mention the council to your server and Mac & Walt’s will donate a percentage of your check to the council.
‘My American Journey’
Reminder: The Literacy Center’s Big Read event “My American Journey” is set 6:30 p.m., Thursday. The one-hour, open-mic style Zoom event was to have been held Oct. 8 but was postponed. It invites students, volunteers, and the community to share presentations (in any form) about their journeys to, from, or within America. Participants are encouraged to prepare oral stories, songs, poems, or other presentations under five minutes. The audience will be allowed to ask questions of the performers after each performance. To register, visit attleborolibrary.org. For more info, contact Joseph Morra at 508-222-0157 or jmorra@sailsinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.