Rehoboth students get a law lesson
Culminating a 10-week program in which middle school students were partnered with legal mentors from Boston law firm Choate, Hall & Stewart, Rehoboth students recently presented their cases about the First Amendment at an in-person mock trial at Beckwith Middle School. Students conducted hour-long trials in front of Judge Tracie L. Souza from the Bristol County Juvenile Court on the issue of unpopular speech on campuses. The fictional case posed the question of whether a school official could stop a student from bringing a provocative speaker to the school.
“We need to prepare our students to steward and engage in our democracy,” said Matt Wilson, executive director of Discovering Justice, a civic education nonprofit in Massachusetts. “Our Mock Trial Program helps students examine the workings of the justice system, learn with lawyers, and explore and question the ideals of justice.”
Norfolk police get new lieutenant
Norfolk Police Sgt. Tim Heinz has been promoted to lieutenant to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Lt. Bob Shannon. Heinz started his career with the department as a dispatcher in 1987 and was a call firefighter and EMT in Wrentham. He became a reserve police officer in 1988 and a full-time officer in 1989. He was promoted to sergeant in 1999.
Heinz most recently has been the department’s field training officer coordinator, designated medical control officer and health and wellness coordinator. Heinz is also working on the department’s police standards and training. He graduated from the FBI’s Leadership Institute in 2015 and the FBI’s leadership trilogy training in 2017.
He has an associate’s degree from Massachusetts Bay Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western New England University. Heinz has earned many awards and commendations, including for helping save an elderly man in a house fire, capturing a violent escapee from MCI-Shirley who had threatened to kill a Norfolk resident, and delivering a baby during a snowstorm. In 2010, he received Officer of the Year Award from MASSCOP for leading initial rescue efforts at the fatal gas explosion at the Village River’s Edge housing complex.
“We know he will continue this stellar service to the town and the NPD as our newest Lieutenant,” police said in a statement.
City, North residents can get rid of Christmas treesATTLEBORO: A special curbside tree collection will be held the week of Jan. 10 to 14 on regular collection day for residents participating in the city’s trash program. Residents must remove all foreign objects (plastic bags, ornaments, lights, tinsel, etc.) Place tree curbside separate from rubbish and recyclables.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: A curbside tree collection will be held next week. Trees will be collected on residents regular trash/recycling collection day. Remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, stands and other decorative materials. Trees will not be picked up if left in plastic bags. Questions, call the Solid Waste Department at 508-699-0105.
