Henri is on the mend
What better time of the year to pay tribute to a turkey than Thanksgiving. And Henri is always up for visits at his home at Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton. He arrived at the farm in April 2017 and “is loaded with personality and is quite a character,” the sanctuary says. However, several weeks ago, Henri was walking with a noticeable limp, and it got to the point he was depressed and standing on one leg. Sanctuary owner Debra White took him to Tufts in Grafton to be seen by a veterinarian. Henri stayed overnight for observation and tests, and an exam showed some deterioration in a toe joint, which was causing pain and inflammation, and he was found to have also had an ear infection. Henri was put on antibiotics and medicine for pain and inflammation, but will need pain medication long-term. His veterinarian costs were just under $3,000. To help cover them, visit www.winslowfarm.com.
Cleanup, coat drive Friday
The Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook are holding a Black Friday Cleanup and Coat Drop-Off Friday. The group will meet at noon at the parking lot up the hill from Pawtucket’s Slater Park Duck Pond opposite the carousel. “We will spend an hour cleaning, working off dinner from Thursday,” group organizer Ben Cote said. “If you have an old coat you no longer need, please bring it and we will donate it to the one of the various coat drives going on.”
Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas, the day before Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas Eve, according to the National Fire Protection Association. To prevent cooking fires, the NFPA says:
- Never leave anything cooking unattended.
- Don’t use a deep fryer as deep-frying a turkey presents significant fire hazards.
- If a grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames with a lid while wearing an oven mitt, and if safe to do so, turn off the heat.
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the stove. Steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee can cause serious burns.
- Keep knives out of the reach of children.
- Be sure electric cords are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
- Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children up high in a locked cabinet.
- Keep the kitchen and dining room floors clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags while cooking or handling food.
- Test your smoke alarms and make sure their batteries are replaced if needed.
State alcohol crackdown
The state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will be conducting alcohol enforcement operations at bars in Massachusetts from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve. Authorities will focus on bars identified as the last to sell alcohol to a convicted drunk driver.
The ABCC will also be working with local police departments that have identified high-risk locations in their communities.
