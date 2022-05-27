Plainville museum honors fallen
This Memorial Day, stop by the Armed Services Flag Garden at the Plainville Historical Commission, 136 South St., where volunteers planned to set up around 250 flags. The flags will commemorate Plainville soldiers who died fighting in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II. The museum will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday. Visitors are encouraged to walk through the flag garden and read the names of Plainville heroes. The flags will remain up through June 1. Regular hours at the museum are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Donate blood at Norton library
The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive at the Norton Public Library from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org. The drive will take place in the community room at the library, 68 East Main St.
Fun, inclusive event in Franklin
HMEA, a Franklin-based organization that provides services to individuals with disabilities and their families, is holding its annual “incredABLE Day” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at King Street Memorial Park in Franklin. The event will feature inclusive games and activities, live entertainment, a raffle and a cookout. Beginning at 11 a.m., there will also be a walk through the park. There is no entrance fee but HMEA asks that you get involved in fundraising by starting a page or joining a fundraising team. All funds raised through the event will support HMEA programs. To register for a fundraising page or team, or get more information about the event, visit hmea.org/incredableday.
Rehoboth town meeting goes electronic
About 150 Rehoboth residents who turned out for the recent annual town meeting used a new electronic voting system. Each voter got a small device to cast their votes anonymously. The devices had keypads and operated on a secure radio frequency. With “Jeopardy!” music, the audience even had a chance to practice with them. One question posed from Town Moderator Bill Cute asked whether chocolate ice cream was better than vanilla. (Vanilla won 70-65.) Residents were also asked if U.S. history was a favorite subject in high school (76 no, 62 yes). The devices, of course, had to be turned in as voters left the meeting. Seekonk last year became the first area town meeting to vote electronically. Besides easier, faster and more accurate counts, the town meetings no longer need counters for close votes.