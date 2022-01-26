Mansfield Fire/Police get thermal cameras
The Mansfield Field of Honor, a local volunteer group that raises money for veterans, police and firefighters, has donated five thermal imaging cameras to the fire department and two to the police department. The cameras can be used for many types of emergencies, from house fires to missing persons. They detect heat from a person’s body and can locate fires behind walls.
More ‘Baby Blues’ on the way
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, The Sun Chronicle will be adding “Baby Blues,” a comic strip by Rick Kirkman and Jerry Scott, to our daily page. Readers of our weekend comics section already know and love this long-running strip, which chronicles the life of the McPherson family and its three children. According to last year’s reader comics survey, “Baby Blues” was among the four most liked in the section. However, to give more of the McPhersons we have to say goodbye to “Daddy Daze,” which ran on our daily page. We’d love to hear your feedback on this change, so please send any comments to Managing Editor Jessica Zandan at jzandan@thesunchronicle.com.
Get free legal advice
For those in need of free legal assistance, the Bar Association of Norfolk County’s next legal clinic will be Tuesday, Feb. 1. The in-person clinic is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dedham District Court. Attorneys experienced in all areas of the law will be available for a one-on-one confidential consultation to those who have questions or concerns regarding a legal issue. Visit www.norfolkbarassn.org.
Dig into food history
Old Colony History Museum in Taunton is revamping its food program, “A Taste of Old Colony History.” The next show is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and will examine making brown bread and baked beans. The two classics have been enjoyed by Old Colony families for generations. The program will be followed by a “Conversation from the Kitchen” to discuss more about the history, cooking process, and nostalgia the recipe inspires. For the recipe and to register for the Zoom session, visit http://oldcolonyhistorymuseum.eventbrite.com or call 506-822-1622. The video will be uploaded to the YouTube channel.