Library swapping ‘Food for Fines’
The Attleboro Public Library is hosting its “Food for Fines” event through the end of April. You can donate items such as non-perishable foods or toiletries to the library to clear your overdue fines. A list of suggested donations is available at the circulation desk at the library, 74 North Main St., or call 508-222-0157 for more information. The library reminds you that you cannot clear fees incurred due to damaged or lost items. The library will distribute the donations among four local organizations: Hebron Food Pantry, Murray Church Food Pantry, Living Bread Food Pantry, and Lenore’s Pantry.
Community poetry reading
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Briana Serradas, Attleboro’s poet laureate, will be hosting a community poem reading at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Community members are invited to come to read their own favorite published poem. Serradas will also be sharing her original poetry. The event is free and open to the public. Information on how to register can be found at orpheum.org.
Picture yourself in a book
This week, the Seekonk Public Library is offering “Picture Yourself in a Book,” a free, interactive event using green screen technology. Participants can sign up to have their picture taken in front of a green screen. The library will use that image to edit in a book-related background. The final image will be emailed to you and, with permission, posted to social media. Register by going to the events page at seekonkpl.org, or contact Amy Greil at 508-336-8230 or agreil@seekonkpl.org for more information
Habitat fund helps Ukraine refugees
South Shore Habitat for Humanity, the local chapter of the international nonprofit organization, has set up a Ukraine Disaster Fund to provide support people forced to flee the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation. All donations will go to Habitat for Humanity International’s Ukraine Disaster Response Fund, which will provide services such as hotel vouchers and emergency travel kits to refugees from Ukraine. Furthermore, South Shore Habitat for Humanity has pledged to match any donation up to $5,000 received by April 25. To donate, visit sshabitat.org/donate and set your gift destination to Ukraine.
Lions raise funds for fuel assistance
The South Attleboro Lions Club recently presented a check for $2,540.49 to Attleboro HEAT Inc. The fuel assistance funds were raised through the club’s seventh annual “Come Love the Oldies Dance” The check was presented at Attleboro City Hall last month.