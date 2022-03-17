Project Bread honors Mansfield resident
Mansfield resident Brittany Mangini, director of Food Security and Nutrition at the state Department of Transitional Assistance, is being honored with the Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice from Project Bread, a statewide anti-hunger organization. Mangini is one two statewide leaders being honored with the award for their collaborative work to provide relief to families struggling without enough to eat in the face of the pandemic. The other is Robert Leshin, director of the Office for Food and Nutrition Programs at the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Rob and Brittany have led cross-agency collaboration in a manner that serves as a national model,” Project Bread President and CEO Erin McAleer said. Specifically, Mangini was cited for leading the DTA in launching the SNAP online purchasing program, partnering with major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Stop ‘n Shop, Aldi, BJ’s, Hannaford, and Price Chopper. “To receive an award that emphasizes social justice is deeply meaningful to me,” Mangini said.
Norfolk police attend job fair
Norfolk police officers Lt. Timothy Heinz, Sgt. Eric VanNess and Sgt. Michelle Palladini met students from Fitchburg State’s Police Program at its Careers In Law Enforcement Fair earlier this month. The fair was attended by students participating in the police program and was also open to the public. Police departments from throughout New England attended to discuss internship and career opportunities, and Norfolk police were able to speak to numerous students about internship opportunities with the department. Interns participating in an internship experience will be given a variety of tasks in order to give them real-world experience with many facets of the department’s operations.
BCC deemed ‘Military Friendly’
Bristol Community College has been named a “Military Friendly” school by Viqtory, a military marketing company. As a result, G.I. Jobs Magazine will publish the college’s name, along with 664 others in its list of 2022-2023 Military Friendly schools, in its May 2022 issue. The list was developed by an independent advisory council made of leaders in higher education and military recruitment.
Scholarship opportunity for senior athletes
The Tri-County Boosters’ Club is offering a scholarship to student-athletes in their senior year of high school. To be considered, students must be in good academic standing and have participated in two or more sports for no less than three years or seven sports seasons. Information about how to apply for the scholarship can be found at the organization’s Facebook page, @tcsportsboosters. The deadline for applications is 3 p.m. March 25.