BCC hosting On-The-Spot Workshops
The school year is upon us and from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1 Bristol Community College will be hosting free On-The-Spot Workshops at its Attleboro, New Bedford, and Taunton locations. Prospective students can get help filling out the college’s admissions application and the FAFSA financial aid form. If you are a returning student or reapplying to college after a time away, the college’s advisers can help you on that, too. You can register for the free event at www.bristolcc.edu.
BSU to build cyber range
Did you know that cybersecurity is an up-and-coming occupation? Within the next decade, the demand for cybersecurity professionals will increase an estimated 31%. Bridgewater State University was just awarded a $250,000 Skills Capital Grant to build one of the first cyber ranges in Massachusetts. Cyber ranges provide hands-on experience that allows students and professionals to practice on simulated cyber-criminal attacks. BSU will also offer cybersecurity training to municipalities, local K-12 schools, and public and private colleges and universities, state agencies, law enforcement, the military, and many private businesses across a range of industries. The cyber range is expected to be operational by the spring of 2022.
Winslow Farm looking for help
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street in Norton is looking for help in several areas. General feeding and cleaning help is needed from 9 to 11:30 a.m. four days a week for the sanctuary’s peacocks, peahens, ducks and chickens. An experienced horse person is needed to help feed the horses and clean stalls. And a volunteer handyman who can repair fences, rake and do small carpentry tasks is also sought. Contact Debra White at 508-285-6451.
Buy a bag, help fund museum passes
The Attleboro Public Library is participating in the Community Bag program at the Stop & Shop on Pleasant Street and the Shaw’s on Robert Toner Boulevard. For every $2.50 cent reusable bag you purchase, $1 goes to helping the library purchase museum passes that you can borrow with your library card.
