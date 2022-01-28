Drive-thru event raises hope for ‘Charlie’
A drive-thru cheek swab held last Saturday outside Mansfield High School to help 7-year-old Charlotte “Charlie” Murphy registered 91 possible blood marrow matches, including Mansfield High School students and four local firefighters who arrived on fire trucks. Another 120-plus registered online. Charlotte, a second grader at Robinson Elementary School in Mansfield, was diagnosed in November with severe aplastic anemia, a rare and serious blood condition, and a blood stem cell donation from a matched donor is a cure for this disease. “We had a constant flow of cars, and there were many times when cars were lined up at the entrance,” grandmother Marcia Quinlan said. “An amazing turnout of 18- to 40-year-olds, especially when morning temps started at 12 degrees.” The event was coordinated with Be The Match New England from the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry for people with life-threatening blood disorders. If you want to register, go online for an at-home swab kit at bethematch.org and text “Charlotte” at 61474. Registrants must be 18 to 40 years old. Other ages are urged to donate blood.
Mass. drivers average in snow
A major snowstorm is forecast for this weekend, and a new map based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows a yearly average of fatalities per state that occurred during snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain conditions. Massachusetts ranked as the 31st most dangerous, averaging 1.3 fatalities per million registered drivers. The most dangerous region is the upper Midwest and mountain region, while the least dangerous region is the southern states. Wyoming was worst with 15.89 fatalities per 1,000,000 drivers, Alaska second at 11.6. Vermont at 8.21 and Maine at 7.17 also fell in the Top 10. The map was compiled by auto site partcatalog.com.
Scholarship deadline Tuesday
Area students interested in environmental causes can apply for the Henry David Thoreau Scholarship. Every year, the Henry David Thoreau Foundation provides eight Massachusetts high school seniors scholarships of up to $20,000 each to study environmental subjects. To learn more about the foundation or its scholarships, visit www.thoreauscholar.org. Deadline to apply for a scholarship is Tuesday, Feb. 1.