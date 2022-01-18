Help keep the music alive
Got an old musical instrument collecting dust in your closet? Well dust it off and donate it to to a program that helps out would-be student musicians. Caroline Butler, president of the Tri-M Honor Society at Attleboro High School, said a musical instrument drive is being held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in the superintendent’s parking lot at the high school. The event is one of the society’s community service projects. “All the donations we receive from this drive will be divided up between Attleboro’s three middle schools and given to beginner band students who do not otherwise have access to an instrument,” Butler said. “We are really excited to help keep our music departments thriving in Attleboro.”
Wanted: Volunteers with some horse sense
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street in Norton is seeking volunteers who have experience working with horses. Help is needed for a few hours on weekdays. If interested, contact sanctuary owner Debra White at 508-285-6451.
Female history on film
Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday is showing the film “We Did It For You! Women’s Journey Through History.” The film is a musical that tells of the struggles and triumphs women have undergone to get their basic rights in America. To create the film based on a popular stage production, the actors went into the Medfield TV studios. The virtual event is free but registration is required: www.wediditforyou.org.
Oxygen users beware
One person was injured last week in a fire in a Brockton apartment complex that was caused by a tenant smoking while using medical oxygen, sparking fire officials to issue warnings. “There is no safe way to smoke, but smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous. A fire can start easier, burn faster, and grow larger in an oxygen-rich environment,” Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli said. Three deaths were linked to smoking and home oxygen in Massachusetts last year — triple the number from the year before. “If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke. Hair, clothing, bedding, and upholstery saturated with oxygen can ignite much more easily,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “Matches, lighters, candles, stoves, and fireplaces pose serious fire hazards. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.” If you use home oxygen and must smoke, disconnect the oxygen, wait 10 minutes, and go outside to do it, fire officials said, stressing that will reduce the danger but not eliminate it.