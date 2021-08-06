Tee off for the South Attleboro Lions
The South Attleboro Lions Club, which supports many charitable causes throughout the area, is holding its annual golf tournament on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Chemawa Golf Club in North Attleboro. The fundraiser will ensure the group can continue to help those in need and support the community. Tickets are $125. The event includes a continental breakfast, tournament meal, silent auctions, raffles, a putting contest and prizes for a hole in one, first and second place teams, closest to the pin and longest and shortest drives. More info: https://southattleborolions.org/.
New Mansfield firefighters
Mansfield Firefighters Edgar Vigil, right, and Jack Harrison completed the Massachusetts Fire Academy 10-week recruit program last week at the Bridgewater Fire Academy.
Good deals on good reads
You still have time to grab some good summer reads. The Friends of the Plainville Public Library is hosting a nonfiction sale featuring books on diet/health, men & women’s issues/parenting, education/reference and dictionaries/foreign language. The sale will be held Monday through Friday, Aug. 9 to 13, in the library’s conference room during regular library hours. it’s 50 cents for mass-market books and $1 for trade/hardcover books; cash only. On Aug. 13, you can buy an entire bag of books for $5. You can also shop the ongoing sale of books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles in the Friends’ hallway. Swing by and see what hidden treasures you might discover.
Walk the mall, find a job
Have you been looking for a job? Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro is hosting a job fair from Thursday, Aug. 5, to Monday, Aug. 9. Retailers who are hiring will place tables in front of their storefronts with information on how to apply.
GFWC plans meet-and-greet
GFWC Taunton and Raynham Juniors will hold a membership meet-and-greet evening at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Silver Platter Restaurant at Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical High School, 207 Hart St., Taunton. All women 18 or older are invited to explore all that the club has to offer as a volunteer organization. Light refreshments will be served and there will be bingo and a membership display table with books, photos, newsletters and Clubwoman magazines. If interested contact a GFWC member. RSVP deadline is Aug. 9 for members and guests; call Joyce at 508-823-4482. By the way, GFWC stands for General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
