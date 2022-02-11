Mass. rooting for Rams in Super Bowl
Massachusetts is rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. That’s according to a map based on geotagged Twitter data tracking official fan hashtags for each team in every state. However, America in general appears to be behind the Bengals, with 33 states backing them. Over 180,000 tweets were tracked by betonline.ag.
Another survey has found Boston Celtic fans are ranked No. 3 for worst behaved NBA fans. Digital Third Coast surveyed fans across the country to find out which fan bases, players, and coaches are the most notorious in the league for unruly behavior. Celtics fans’ biggest offense? Directing foul language at other fans in the stands. The report revealed 37% feel behavior has gotten worse since fans returned to arenas this year.
Plainville has new detective
Plainville Police Chief James Floyd has promoted Officer Chad Cerce to detective. Cerce joined the Plainville Police Department in 2016, transferring from North Attleboro. He has been the Plainville department’s field training officer, firearms licensing officer and sexual assault investigator. He started his police career in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. Cerce has completed numerous specialized training classes, including crime scene investigations and operations, evidence management, and search warrant preparation. “Detective Cerce has done an exemplary job serving the Plainville community and I believe that he will be highly successful in this new role,” Floyd said.
Beware of COVID test scams
Households can request free at-home COVID-19 test kits, but as is the case with other major government initiatives, such as stimulus checks, scammers are out there. The regional Better Business Bureau warns to be on the lookout for lookalike websites or unsolicited emails/texts, which may ask for payment or personal information. The real COVID-19 test request website is special.usps.com/testkits, which only asks for your name and address. Shipping is free. Report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker.