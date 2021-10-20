Get crafty in Rehoboth
Rehoboth’s Carpenter Museum is holding a crafters’ marketplace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at three locations in historic Rehoboth Village: the Carpenter Museum, Goff Memorial Hall and Rehoboth Congregational Church. The event will feature more than 40 artisans selling their unique hand-made goods. All vendors are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Shoppers are asked to wear a mask indoors while shopping. Parking will be available at Goff Hall (Blanding Library) at 124 Bay State Road, and behind the Carpenter Museum. Entrance to museum parking is next to Rehoboth Congregational Church at 139 Bay State Road. All three venues are within walking distance. For more information contact Deborah Craft at watertart@aol.com, Becky Webster at 508-669-5042 or Sherry at sitibbetts@comcast.net. Event details are available online at rehobothantiquarian.org.
Way to go, Ronan!
Mansfield’s police K9, Ronan, finished second in the novice category this month at the U.S. Police Canine Association Patrol Dog certification in Worcester. Officer Mike Fitzgerald took Ronan through tests for agility and obedience, searching and apprehending suspects, and locating evidence. , It was Ronan’s first time competing at the event,
Plants and people: A shared history
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton will host a talk titled “A History of Plants and People” at 5:30 p.m Thursday, Oct. 21, as the second of its free fall lecture series. Gretel Anspach of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley will give the talk. She’s a Lifetime Master Gardener, a trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and a recently-retired systems engineer for Raytheon. She’ll discuss significant agricultural changes in the last century and look at our shared future based on the choices we are making today. You can attend the lecture in person (seating is first-come, first-served), or attend via Zoom. To get a Zoom link, register at http://oldcolonyhistorymuseum.eventbrite.com. Questions? Call 508-822-1622.
Seekonk students collecting for refugees
Seekonk High School students are collecting toiletries for refugee families through Friday, Oct. 22. The Model UN club is looking for donations of soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotions, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, all kinds and all sizes. Drop off at the high school. For more information, call 508-336-7272.
