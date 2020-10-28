Get spooked at Mansfield library
All are welcome to virtually join the Mansfield Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, for an evening of spooky stories told by paranormal expert and author Jeff Belanger. For over 20 years, Belanger has been exploring the unexplained. He’s one of New England’s premiere storytellers who seeks out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters, and legends from all over the world and in your backyard. “Ghosts and Legends” presents highlights from his own adventures, his research from his books, podcast, and the television programs he’s worked on. Register atwww.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/
.
Patriot Place holding pumpkin-carving contest
Patriot Place in Foxboro is hosting a pumpkin carving contest through Friday. Pumpkins have to be carved at home and brought to the Patriot Place stage area outside of Bar Louie and Citizen Crust. A picture of the pumpkin must be uploaded at the designated photo area on the stage. In order to enter the contest, participants must also fill out an entry form at patriot-place.com/pumpkin-carving-contest/. Patriot Place staff will select the top three entries, with the first place winner taking home a $200 Patriot Place gift card.
How has pandemic hurt the local art scene?
Mass. Cultural Council has launched a coronavirus impact survey. The new survey will be used for continued advocacy efforts on behalf of the cultural sector for public relief and mitigation assistance. Artists, teaching artists, humanists, scientists, and cultural nonprofit organizations are asked to respond to the survey by Friday, Oct. 30. Artists: www.surveymonkey.com/r/89JQ62M; Organizations: www.surveymonkey.com/r/JXD3XLY.
Pandemic info from BCC
Students and faculty from Bristol Community College’s Education Department, including the college’s Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education programs, have created a free, family-friendly resource for coronavirus-related information using the digital platform Padlet. Visit https://padlet.com/melissa_cardelli/yhsup5ulu49038rq.
Kids can vote in Wrentham; for a book that is
Wrentham residents too young to vote in the Nov. 3 election can vote for their favorite book character instead at the Fiske Public Library. Check out the candidate posters in the Children’s Room windows. Pick up a ballot at the front door or print out one from the library’s website, www.fiskelibrary.org. Then cast your ballot by dropping it into the book drop by Tuesday.
