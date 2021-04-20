I-495 roadwork planned through four area towns
The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting overnight pavement micro-milling and repaving on Interstate 495 North from Mansfield to Franklin, which includes Wrentham and Foxboro. The work, scheduled to continue into June 2023, will be done from Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Crews also are conducting concrete bridge deck and joint repair operations to apply new surfaces on five bridges within the stretch of highway. The work requires temporary lane takings. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
New Hope marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month
New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence in Southeastern and South-central Massachusetts, is recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. This year New Hope is urging the public to take part in “Movement & Miles” where individuals and teams engage in a physical activity such as walking, running, swimming, biking, dancing, stretching, etc. and solicit sponsors. For more information, email development@new-hope.org or call 508-226-4015, ext. 2106. Also, donations can be made at www.new-hope.org/donate-today.
Sculpting Mother Nature in Norton
Appropriate for Earth Day, a wood sculptor is carving an image of Mother Nature from a large oak tree at the Edith Read Conservation Land at 79 North Worcester St. in Norton. David Cavannah has been sculpting the artwork since Monday, and the public is invited to watch him Wednesday. There will be a formal presentation of the sculpture at noon Thursday — Earth Day. The work is made possible through a grant from the Norton Cultural Council. A figure of Smokey Bear was carved last fall at the site.
City library to celebrate Earth Day
The Attleboro Public Library has a program on Earth Day Thursday titled “Saving Money and the Earth While Living a Life of Abundance.” The program, scheduled on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m., will give concrete strategies for saving money and having a smaller environmental footprint. Register using the Calendar of Events link at www.attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157.
Wrentham cleaning up
Keep Wrentham Beautiful is conducting a town cleanup Sunday in a belated celebration of Earth Day. Because of COVID-19, there will be no group gathering, and organizers will deliver bags and T-shirts to your home. If you are interested, text your address and shirt sizes to 617-775-3186.
