Watershed alliance looking for testing volunteers
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance is holding a water quality monitoring training session from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26 at the organization’s River Center in Sweets Knoll State Park, 1387 Somerset Ave., Dighton. The session will teach you how to collect water samples, which the organization uses to test water quality in the Taunton River and its tributaries. Currently, TRWA has 20 volunteers collecting samples from 20 different locations, but they are looking for more. Volunteers will collect samples on the second Tuesday of each month from April to October. Samples must be brought back to the Taunton wastewater treatment plant by 8:30 a.m. on those days. Many area communities, such as Mansfield, Norton, and parts of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Rehoboth, lie in the Taunton River watershed. By volunteering to collect water samples you can help “keep our water clean and our 43 communities informed and accountable,” according to the organization. For more information visit savethetaunton.org/water-quality-monitoring or contact program coordinator Steve Silva at steve124@gmail.com.
State police plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend
State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during varied hours from Saturday into Sunday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily.
Clothing drive in Mansfield
The Mansfield branch of Project 351, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth leadership, is holding a clothes drive. They are looking for gently used clothes ranging in size from newborn to adult small. Donations can be dropped off at Mansfield Public Library, Robinson Elementary, or Jordon/Jackson schools from April 4-8. The drive is being held in partnership with Cradles to Crayons, another nonprofit organization that collects and distributes children’s items to disadvantaged kids.
Wrentham senior art show coming
The Wrentham Senior Art Group will hold its 11th annual art show from April 7 to May 3 at the Fiske Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. The group will hold a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. April 9, when you can meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.
Nominations open for Rodman Awards
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is accepting nominations for the 2022 Rodman Awards. The center invites you to nominate individuals or organizations for one of its many awards, including the Footloose Award for a heroic community leader and the Billy Elliot Award for expanding youth opportunities. For more information, including how to make a nomination, visit orpheum.org/the-rodman-awards.html. Nominees will be recognized at a special event at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at MRPAC, 1 School St., Foxboro. Tickets for the event are available for purchase at mrpac.booktix.com/index.php.