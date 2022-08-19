Beware of scams, music fans
Concerts are back, with more bands touring again as the pandemic wanes. And ticket spending is reported to be back to pre-COVID-19 levels. This fact hasn’t gone unnoticed by scammers, the regional Better Business Bureau says. Recent reports to BBB Scam Tracker indicate con artists are pretending to represent popular ticket seller Ticketmaster on the internet. They are often lookalike sites with similar names. Some being scammed are looking to transfer tickets for a show that was postponed due to COVID. Phony websites ask visitors to enter personal information and a credit card number. You may get tickets, but they may have someone else’s name on them or the site charges you a much higher rate than advertised. When you call the customer service number, they are either unreachable, unhelpful, or downright aggressive, BBB says. It advises consumers to purchase tickets from the venue, either in person or through their official website, which may point you to the official Ticketmaster site. If you purchase from a third-party company, make sure they are a reputable ticket vendor or reseller, not a ticket scalper. Use a safe payment method such as a credit card. That way you can dispute fraudulent charges and have a better chance of getting your money back.
Camp Bow Wow lists most popular dogs in Massachusetts
In advance of National Dog Day next Friday, Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow has announced the most popular dog breeds in Massachusetts. The top five are Labrador retriever, goldendoodle (golden/poodle), golden retriever, German shepherd, and Labradoodle (Lab/poodle). Nationally, for the fifth year in a row, Labrador retriever (including Lab mixes) tops the list. The goldendoodle comes in second, followed by mixed and purebred German shepherd, golden retriever, Australian shepherd, pit bull terrier, beagle, husky and boxer. Rounding out the top 10 is the Labradoodle. Camp Bow Wow’s compilation is based on its database of more than 400,000 annual visits. It bills itself as the nation’s largest doggy day care and boarding franchise.
Bristol Chorale holding auditions in September
The Bristol Chorale of Massachusetts invites singers age 14 to adult to join them. Bristol Chorale has several members from the Attleboro area. Auditions and rehearsals will be held Tuesday nights, Sept. 20 and 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro. Originally founded in 1993 as the Williams Chorale, the Bristol Chorale is comprised of singers from over 20 surrounding communities. It offers performances with an orchestra several times each year. “Our members revel in friendship and fun as we explore a wide range of music spanning classical masterworks to new compositions and pops!” conductor Earl Raney said. For more information contact Edmund Clavette at 508-212-4774 or visit www.tbcma.org and submit questions via the “Contact Us” page.