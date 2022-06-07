Attleboro to celebrate Juneteenth
Capron Park in Attleboro will host the third annual Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The event, which is free to the public, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It will include art, food, vendor markets, education, community group booths and live entertainment celebrating African-American heritage. The event is being organized by the Attleboro Juneteenth Committee along with the National Black Doll Museum in Mansfield. This year, there will be a special focus on the CROWN Act, a law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of natural hair. More information about the celebration is available at attleborojuneteenth.com. For more information about the CROWN Act, visit thecrownact.com.
Attleboro Arts Museum to present ‘Connectivity’
Local artists will be represented at “Connectivity,” a national juried exhibition at the Attleboro Arts Museum, to run from June 15 to July 13. Artists from area towns such as Seekonk, Mansfield, Attleboro and North Attleboro will have works on display, as will many others from states across the country. An Opening Awards Reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 18. The reception is free and open to all. RSVP by contacting 508-222-2644 ext.10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. For a complete list of artists whose work was accepted for the exhibition, visit attleboroartsmuseum.org.
NAHS Class of 2002 reunion planned
A reunion for the North Attleboro High School Class of 2002 is set for Friday, June 17. Members of the class are invited to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield to tailgate and attend a concert by the Dave Matthews Band. Tickets to the show should be purchased through Ticketmaster. There will be pickup and drop-off available at Falls Athletic Club, 8 Stack Road, North Attleboro. For more information, contact Geno Leco at 508-212-3087 or at gno30@icloud.com.
Foxboro looks for resident input on infrastructure
Through June 24, Foxboro residents can take the Sidewalk Master Plan Survey at bit.ly/38M7R1z. Information from the survey will help guide the town’s funding for new pedestrian infrastructure.