Audubon offers free birding walks
The Audubon Society is offering free guided bird walks throughout Rhode Island in May, as well as at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. Walks will be held at Caratunk from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Sundays in May, and on Saturday, May 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required. Other events offered at the Seekonk refuge include a Mother’s Day paper crafts workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and a presentation on purple martins from 2 to 4 p.m. May 14. Register for these events and others at asri.org/calendar.
Last chance to submit to Slam Cancer
There’s still time to share your thoughts about how cancer has affected your life through the Slam Cancer initiative, put on by the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life in partnership with the Attleboro Public Library. This initiative invites people of all ages regardless of where they live to share their poems or essays of up to 500 words on the topic of “Slam Cancer: How I’ve been touched by the disease.” Email your submissions to slamcancer21@gmail.com by this Friday to participate. Submissions could be a story about surviving cancer, caring for a loved one who is battling cancer, recalling someone you miss who succumbed to cancer, or anything else that describes how the disease has affected your life. Participants will again be given the option of reading their submissions at an outdoor gathering being planned for 6 p.m. Friday, May 20 in Balfour Riverwalk Park, North Main Street, Attleboro.
Recycle electronics, appliances, bicycles
Area residents are welcome to participate in an Electronics, Appliance and Bicycle Recycle Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mark’s Church, 116 South St., Foxboro. Bikes, keyboards, car batteries, wire and cellphones can be recycled free of charge, though there will be charges for other items. Bikes can be picked up if need be. For more information, call 508-277-7513.
Donate textiles
Attleboro residents can keep textiles out of the waste stream by donating clothing, shoes, and linens at the Bay State Textile Bin located within the recycling center, 29 Pond St. North, Attleboro. All donations must be bagged. Bay State Textiles, an area nonprofit, will distribute donations to companies and people that can reuse the items.