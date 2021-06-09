Foxboro boy golfs to fight cancer
Ryan McGuire, 11, of Foxboro, took part in the 2021 Golf Fights Cancer’s marathon last Thursday, finishing the 100 holes at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northboro. Believe it or not, it marked Ryan’s seventh time taking part in the event, which shows someone of any age can make a difference. Golfers of all skill levels play 100 holes in one day, raising a minimum of $3,000 from family, friends and colleagues. Each year, Ryan, now in middle school, plays in memory of kindergarten classmate Danny Nickerson, who died from pediatric brain cancer in 2015. “My number one goal is to keep Danny’s memory alive and reflect on who he’d be today,” Ryan said. “ I also want to improve treatment and survival rates for other kids. Someday, we will have our miracle.” Since 2015, Ryan has raised over $70,000 toward pediatric brain cancer research from over 900 donors. His mother, Cheryl McGuire, serves as executive director of Golf Fights Cancer. “We are proud of Ryan’s steadfast commitment to giving back at such a young age,” she said. “This golf marathon has become part of his identity, and he looks forward to spending the day out on the course with his fellow fundraisers, all who have been touched by cancer in one way or another.” A second day of golf marathoning was added last Friday for the first time to accommodate 85 golfers who have raised over $750,000 for cancer-related organizations and families living with the disease.
Buy poppies, help a vet
American Legion Post 20 of Attleboro will hold a drive-thru Poppy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at post headquarters, 122 Park St. Rain date is Saturday, June 19.
Lions yard sale in North
A community yard sale to raise funds for Lions charities is slated for Saturday, with a rain date of Sunday. The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort sale is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reinbold Insurance, 860 Landry Ave., North Attleboro. If interested in renting a socially distanced 10-foot space for $25, call Monique at 508-431-0282 or email semasspawsofcomfort@gmail.com.
Blood, platelet donations needed
The American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are looking for more blood and blood platelet donations as summer approaches and more patients return to hospitals for procedures that were delayed because of the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have no waiting period before blood donations as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, know the name of their vaccine manufacturer and meet other donation eligibility requirements. Make your appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Franklin — Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
North Attleboro — Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Bristol Lodge AF & AM, 46 South Washington St.
South Attleboro — Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
Foxboro — Tuesday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.