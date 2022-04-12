Help Keep Attleboro Beautiful
Keep Attleboro Beautiful will hold its fifth annual spring cleanup on April 23, rain or shine, starting at 10 a.m. The goal is to clean until noon, or until your trash bag is full or your area is clean. Although official volunteer registration ended March 25, you are still welcome to sign up by going to the volunteer section at keepattleborobeaut.wixsite.com/mysite. You will also have an opportunity to register in person at a supply pickup that will be held the morning of the event. Visit the organization on Facebook under their name for the latest information on the location and time of the pickup.
Police grateful for stuffed animals
The North Attleboro Police Department has given a shout-out to Shane and Rory Jackson for donating new stuffed animals. The gifts will be used to comfort children in times of crisis, duress or simply to put a smile on their faces. The department thanked the Jacksons for "thinking of our community" in a post on its Facebook page.
Wrentham police begin phone drive
The Wrentham Police Association’s fundraising initiative began last week. Fundraising partner All-Pro Productions will be reaching out via telephone during the drive to solicit donations. To avoid fraud, the association reminds you that you should never give bank account or credit card information over the phone. Donate to the Wrentham Police Association by writing a check payable to the organization, which can be picked up by an All-Pro Productions representative or delivered to/dropped off at the Wrentham Police Department, 89 South St.
First meeting of area genealogy club
A new genealogy club from the Mansfield Public Library is meeting for the first time virtually from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. At the first meeting, reference librarian Whitney Brown will review the print and digital genealogy resources offered by the library. The club is open to all area residents regardless of genealogy experience. Meetings will take place the second Thursday of each month, and after the first meeting, they will be in-person. Register for the first meeting at mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Norton firefighters holding raffle
Norton firefighters are holding a raffle for a riding lawnmower, sponsored by Blades Small Engine Repair in Taunton. Tickets are available for purchase through the Norton Fire Local 2678 Facebook page. They cost $20, or $50 for three tickets. The raffle winner will be announced on Friday.