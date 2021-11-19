Keep North Attleboro looking good
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful is looking for volunteers to join its Litter Buster Team. The volunteers try to keep the community litter-free all year long. If the sight of litter bothers you, sign up to become a Litter Buster at www.keepnabeautiful.com/volunteer.
North Historical Society celebrates season
The North Attleboro Historical Society will hold a Christmas Fair and Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Little Red Schoolhouse and next door at the Woodcock Garrison House, both at the junction of Route 1 and 1A. The schoolhouse will feature raffles, baked goods, holiday decorations, jewelry, knitted and handmade items, decorated trees and wreaths along with historical society items. Woodcock Garrison will be decorated by the Angle Tree Garden Club. Suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Masks are required.
Norfolk County Registry launching annual food drive
The annual Norfolk County Registry of Deeds Food Drive is slated to begin Monday and run through Dec. 29. Nonperishable items can be brought to the Registry at 649 High St. in Dedham. A bin will be set up in the lobby and food can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Movies at Cumberland library
Who doesn’t like a good movie? Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the Cumberland Public Library while watching a free film on its big screen. Each Monday, the public, including Attleboro and North Attleboro residents, is invited to the free matinee film at 1 p.m. There is a new theme each month, and in November, the library is celebrating the birthday of Meg Ryan. The remaining lineup is “You’ve Got Mail” on Nov. 22 and “Kate & Leopold” on Nov. 29. For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 333-2552, ext. 2 or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
State police crackdown
State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during varied hours from Saturday into Sunday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily.
