Thanks for your service, Ed
Foxboro Fire Capt. Ed Noonan retired Friday after a career that spanned four decades. Noonan was appointed a full-time firefighter in 1986 after serving as a junior and call firefighter in the early 1980s. He was promoted to captain in 2004 and served as a fire investigator for over a dozen years. Noonan was a “one of a kind talent and asset to the department that cannot be replaced,” Foxboro firefighters wrote on their Instagram page, adding, “he will be greatly missed.”
Brown poets coming to Mansfield
Alison C. Rollins and Falaks Vasa, poets from Brown University, will be the guests at a special pre-K story time at 11 a.m. Friday at Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. Rollins, an MFA candidate at Brown, has been a faculty member and librarian at multiple institutions. Vasa, also an MFA candidate at the Ivy League school, is an interdisciplinary artist who has worked as an educator at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.
Try your hand at blackout poetry
April is National Poetry Month and, in celebration, the Norfolk Public Library is offering a couple of ways for different age groups to get involved with a special type of poetry: blackout poetry. Blackout poetry is created by crossing out words in an existing text. There will be a blackout poetry station through the month of April in the teen space at the library, located at 2 Liberty Lane. The library will also hold a special blackout poetry night exclusively for adults from 7 to 8 p.m. April 12. You can register for that event at ow.ly/jCkA50IA8N1.
‘Taste of the Town’ coming to Seekonk
The Seekonk Lions Club, in partnership with Chris Gasbarro’s Liquors, will hold a Seekonk “Taste of the Town” from 5 to 8 p.m. April 18 — Patriots Day — at Won Sports, 314 Fall River Ave. Bone Yard Barbecue, Boulevard Grill D’Electables, Campino’s Portuguese and many others will be providing samples. There will also be a raffle and an opportunity to get your picture taken with the Patriots cheerleaders. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased in advance directly from Chris Gasbarro at events@chrisgasbarro.com or by going to the clerk’s office at Seekonk Town Hall. They can also be purchased at the door the night of the event. The first 200 attendees will receive a free Stella Artois glass.