Remembering the Armenian genocide
The Attleboro Council on Human Rights is holding a program Thursday, April 15 in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. A forum will be held over Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Organizers say the purpose is to educate the public and honor those living with shared trauma inflicted by genocide deniers. Guest speakers will give their perspectives on the Armenian genocide relative to curriculum development, legislative advocacy, education and personal reflections. The speakers include Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer; U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus; Rhode Island state Rep. Katherine Kazarian; Marc Mamigonian, director of Academic Affairs at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research; and Peter Balakian, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and bestselling author. Visit the Attleboro Council on Human Rights Facebook Page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Promoting walking, biking
The Taunton-based Southeastern Regional Planning & Economic Development District (SRPEDD) will present a webinar at 2 p.m Thursday on walking and biking. Specifically, it will explain how providing facilities for those activities in communities will reduce carbon footprints, lower rates of heart disease and obesity, help grow local economies, and dramatically decrease congestion on neighborhood streets. Join SRPEDD and the Taunton Pathways Committee and Dighton Trails to explore the issues. Register by visiting srpedd.org.
APL offers curb service
The Attleboro Public Library is only open for curbside service because of the pandemic. Staff is in the building 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Patrons can call ahead to make an appointment to pick up materials, or they can call from the parking lot. Also call to learn what library services and collections are available. The circulation desk number is 508-222-0157 and the children’s desk number is 508-222-7820.
Industrial Museum is open again
A reminder: The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum has reopened to the public. You can visit Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but you must adhere to the health and safety standards for museums provided by the state. “Hope you will stop by for a visit, of course following the social distancing, mask wearing and capacity limitations,” the museum says.
