Scouts bring Thanksgiving to veterans
Ten Girl Scout troops from Attleboro came together to assemble Thanksgiving meal baskets last week. Donations from the troops were able to provide meals to 15 Attleboro veterans.
MBTA providing more service info
The MBTA and Keolis, the MBTA’s operator for commuter rail, have announced that online train schedules at mbta.com/commuterrail will now display ridership information for all trains. In combination with more frequent commuter rail service throughout the day, providing insight into typical seat availability will allow passengers to better plan their travel and make adjustments, the MBTA says. “As we continue to see increased ridership return to commuter rail, this new seat availability data will enable riders to have an understanding of what ridership looks like on their particular train and on alternatives,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “With all-day frequency now in place at regular and predictable intervals across the network for more of a regional rail system, we hope riders will benefit from both flexible service and enhanced transparency around ridership as they plan their travel.” Ridership information is not real-time seat availability, and trains may operate at a lighter or fuller capacity than typical on any given day.
Get a skirt for your Christmas tree
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is selling lighted Christmas tree skirts and runners as a fundraiser for their charitable causes. Runners are $3 and tree skirts are $4 to $5, depending on size. For more information or to place an order, contact chairperson Pat Salvas at 508-838-6527 or e-mail Patlarry1980@comcast.net.
Give input for GATRA projects
The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, a regional planning agency, is seeking feedback on funding for the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority. There is a 21-day public comment period and a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday for questions and comments for funding for equipment, van replacement and the design & construction of pedestrian walkways for this fiscal year through FY 2026. The funding is through the federal Transportation Improvement Program. Contact Lisa Estrela-Pedro at lestrela@srpedd.org for more information.
Red Cross needs blood donations
When patients are in urgent need of lifesaving blood transfusions, the American Red Cross is able to respond thanks to volunteers and donors — especially this year, as the nation faces additional challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, devastating storms and an emergency blood shortage. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Wrentham — Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
Attleboro — Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., AAA South Attleboro, 405 Washington St. (Route 1).
Franklin — Thursday, Dec. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
