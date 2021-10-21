Thanks for everything, Frank
Mansfield resident Frank Rispoli has been named one of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s (JAF) 2021 ‘Game Changers’ — an annual honor awarded to supporters who have made a critical difference and impact on the foundation and the patients it serves. The foundation is a non-profit committed to providing help, hope, and a reason to smile for New England cancer patients and their families by contributing financial support when it is needed most.
During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, JAF says, Rispoli served on JAF’s COVID-19 Task Force, offering advice on foundation policies and protocol to ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and patient recipients. He has assisted staff members with operations and data management, served as a goodwill ambassador for JAF through third-party events benefiting the foundation, and has donated to the foundation for nearly a decade. “His enthusiasm for the JAF mission is uplifting, and he will always be a loyal friend of the Foundation,” says Andruzzi, a former Patriot lineman. Rispoli will be one of six honorees slated to accept the award during the Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s virtual gala, hosted online Thursday, Oct. 21. For ticket info, go to www.jafgala.org.
North Attleboro has gone CodeRED
North Attleboro is now a CodeRED community. You can sign up for CodeRED notifications to receive alerts and updates during emergencies. Go to https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/em-us/bf3bb5034f93 or text “NAALERTS” to 99411.
Yard sale set for North senior center
The Friends of North Attleboro Senior Center will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the senior center, 204 Elm St. There will be 10-by-10-foot spaces available for rent, and renters are asked to bring their own tables and chairs. Cost to members of the Friends group is $20 and to the general public is $25. Checks should be made out to the Friends of NACOA and either dropped off or mailed to the center at 204 Elm St., North Attleboro, MA 02760. Write “Yard Sale” in the memo section. Also available will be a bake table and silent auction items. All proceeds will go to the senior center. Contact the center at 508-699-0131 or Sandy at 508-695-8603 with any questions or for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.