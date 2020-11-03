Unusual, but not unheard of, storm
While it seemed as if fall had skipped abruptly to winter last Friday, October snowstorms do happen in this area every once in a while. The top snowfall for October on record in Attleboro was 2 1/2 inches in 2011, and that storm also came just before Halloween. Other October snowstorms were recorded in 1979, 1972, 1962 and 1960. On Friday, Norton was hit with just under 5 inches of snow and the Attleboro Water Department measured 4 inches from the storm.
Buy a wreath, help those in need
The Moose Club in Attleboro each year provides about 500 Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and disabled in the city. The pandemic, however, has changed things this year. Because the club hasn’t been able to rent out its hall, which provides funding for the dinners, it has instead decided to hold a Christmas wreath sale to raise the needed money. A 12-inch wreath costs $25, and a 16-inch one is $35. The last day to order is Wednesday. Wreaths will be available for pickup Nov. 29. Order sheets are available at the Moose Lodge at 241 Thacher St. or by calling 774-331-2836.
Falling back into driving dangers
Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday, and AAA is reminding drivers the change may create additional distractions on the roadways. As the days become shorter, it is more important to be on the lookout for children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers and bicyclists as well as dogs and other animal that may be out and about during peak travel times. “While the time change brings an initial extra hour of sleep, drivers need to be focused on the road and prepared for earlier sunsets. The dangers of drowsy driving and the challenges of driving in the dark are always present but never more so than when drivers suddenly find changing conditions,” AAA said. From 2015 to 2019, there was a 54% increase in crashes in the two weeks following the time change and nearly a 300% jump in pedestrian accidents during the 5 p.m. hour in Massachusetts, AAA found. Also, drowsy driving is a factor in 10 percent of crashes, including more than 9,500 in Massachusetts between 2015 and 2019. AAA recommends drivers should get at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road, travel at times of the day when they are normally awake, avoid heavy food, alcohol and medications that cause drowsiness/impairment, and drive slower and keep more distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
