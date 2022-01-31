Mattis likes the snow
Seekonk police posted on their Twitter page a photo of their K-9 Mattis enjoying this weekend’s snow. “Mattis says snow is for playing!” the photo caption stated. Feedback from readers included, “look at his smile,” “great photo,” and awesome picture.”
It wasn’t a snowy season, until...
It was a fairly quiet winter for snow until this past weekend. Attleboro had received slightly less than 10 inches before 24 inches fell on the city Saturday, city water department records show. There was some snow the day before Christmas that was washed away quickly by heavy rains on Christmas Day. The first really measurable snowfall was 7 5/8 inches Jan. 7. Just under an inch was recorded Jan. 25. A typical winter snow season, which runs from December to the end of March, sees about 37 inches. Snowfall last winter totaled 31 1/4 inches, but last January registered just 3 1/4 inches for a month that usually receives 11 inches. And February had 17 1/2 inches for a month that traditionally is the snowiest, averaging 11 3/4 inches, though two years ago February saw no snow. Snowfall the winter before last amounted to a mere 14 1/4 inches — the eighth least in the books.
What is a blizzard anyway?
A blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, is defined not so much by the amount of snow but by wind speeds and low visibility. Winds must be sustained at 35 mph or more for at least three hours, and visibility must be less than a quarter-mile over that time span. Boston, Providence and several communities on the Cape, among others, met the criteria for a blizzard on Saturday, the NWS said, adding a more complete assessment would be coming this week.
Trash delayed once again
Attleboro area trash pickup is being delayed this week in several communities, and Monday wasn’t even a holiday. Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield announced Sunday that trash pickup was canceled Monday and will be delayed a day all week because of Saturday’s massive snowstorm.