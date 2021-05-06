April was dryer and warmer than normal
April was warmer and dryer than usual, according to Attleboro Water Department records. Just 3.29 inches of rain was recorded on eight days during the month, which typically gets over 4 inches. Over a third of the total came in one day at the start of April. The average daily high temperature was 60, which compares to a usual 58. The highest temp was 74 — one of five days in the 70s. The average daily low temp was 39, which is normal. The lowest temp was 23 early in the month.
Lions project needs volunteers
The South Attleboro Lions Club is looking for the public’s help for a community service project, repairing and painting the roughly1,000-foot-long fence at Lees Pond Park. The work will be done Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Rain date is May 15. Last weekend, volunteers replaced several of the posts, shored up many others and replaced sections of worn-out fencing. Plans are to stain the fence this Saturday. If you have a stain brush 3 inches or larger or a paint bucket, bring them along. If not, they will be provided. Contact Joe Gallagher by phone/text at 508-223-6748 or by email at joeg02703@yahoo.com, or the South Attleboro Lions Club on Facebook.
Taunton museum has 3 events on tap
The Old Colony History Museum on Church Green in Taunton has three upcoming programs. The first is a virtual visit to Taunton, England from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. Next, take a guided one-mile walking tour of historic downtown Taunton from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15. The tour will highlight some of the important architectural, cultural, and commercial sites between Church Green and Taunton Green. These tours are held the third Saturday of every month, May through October, rain or shine. And a tour of the neighboring Phillips and Gilbert cemeteries is on for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Learn stories of local sea captains, soldiers and enslaved people, dating back to the 1700s. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $5 and free for members. All events require signup: https://oldcolonyhistorymuseum.eventbrite.com.
Blood donations needed
The American Red Cross is looking for more blood donations as summer approaches.Type O is especially needed. COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have no waiting period before donating blood, as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, know the name of the vaccine manufacturer and meet other eligibility requirements. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, and all who give through May 15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card. Make your appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following blood drives are being held in the area:
Attleboro — Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaSalette Shrine Welcome Center, 947 Park St.
North Attleboro — Monday, May 10, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
Franklin — Thursday, May 13, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
