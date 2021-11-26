Beer created to raise money for New Hope
A special beer has been developed by an Attleboro brewery to help raise money for New Hope, the region’s domestic and sexual assault help agency based in Attleboro.
The beer, “Hope,” will be unveiled at a comedy fundraiser, “Humor & Hops,” taking place Dec. 5 at Skyroc Brewery at 11 Riverbank Road, Unit A, in Attleboro. Some of the area’s best local comedians will be on hand. There will be raffle prizes, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are available at www.new-hope.org.
Plainville history group holding open house
The Plainville Historical Commission will be hosting an open house at the Plainville History Museum Saturday, Nov. 27 for Small Business Saturday. Located at 136 South St. (Route 1A), the museum also known as the Humphrey House will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In partnership with An Unlikely Story, the historical commission will be offering vouchers redeemable at the bookstore for those who bring a non-perishable food item for the Plainville Living Bread Food Pantry. There will be other giveaways as well.
Work off those extra pounds
Looking for a great way to enjoy a late-fall weekend in a fun and healthy way? Check out Mass Audubon’s annual “Hike-a-thon” taking place Friday through Sunday. Mass Audubon continues to mark its 125th Anniversary by inviting people to discover the benefits of time spent outdoors by hiking at least 1 1/4 miles over the three-day period. During the pandemic, more and more people have found respite and solace in nature; they’ve learned a simple walk in the woods or a park can do wonders for mental and physical health.
While people can hike anywhere, MassAudubon is offering registration-required free guided hikes at certain of its 60-plus wildlife sanctuaries. Visit massaudubon.org/hikeathon.
Concert at city library
Jumpin’ Juba will be performing live at the Attleboro Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Jumpin’ Juba mixes regional blues and rootsy rock styles from Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans. Steve Hurl’s guitar playing draws from the string benders of the 1950s and 60s. Bruce Ward’s piano work is rhythm & blues and boogie-woogie. Their latest CD of original music is called Slap Happy. Masks are required. Register at attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.