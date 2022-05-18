Memorial Day parade planned in Attleboro
Veteran Services of Attleboro will hold a Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. The parade will start on Mechanic Street and end at Capron Park. To see the complete route, visit Attleboro’s official Instagram account @cityofattleboro. There will also be a ceremony held at Capron Park at the end of the parade.
Feehan students recognized for volunteering
Two students at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro were recently presented with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award, which is managed by AmeriCorps and Points of Light, is given to individuals who do volunteer work for a certain number of hours. Ananya Aggarwal, a sophomore from Medway, earned a Silver Award for her volunteer work at Shishu Bharati, a Sunday school with a focus on educating students about Indian languages and culture. “Volunteering at my Sunday School and helping all of the students has been a valuable experience, especially after being a student there for nine years since kindergarten. It was a rewarding experience to be able to support a community that had connected me to my heritage and help and see students succeed the way that I did when I was their age,” Aggarwal said. Ava Chabot, a freshman from Franklin, also received a Silver Award for 75 hours of community service through Lion’s Heart, an organization that helps teenagers find volunteer opportunities.
Slam Cancer event Friday in Attleboro
Here’s a reminder that the 24th annual Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro will hold its second annual Slam Cancer event at 6 p.m. Friday at Balfour Riverwalk Park on North Main Street. The event is being organized in partnership with the Attleboro Public Library. It will feature individuals reading original poems and essays on how cancer has affected their lives. The works can be read at thesunchronicle.com. Luminarias will also be lit at the event in honor of cancer survivors or in memory of cancer victims. Also, popular Attleboro disc jockey Nate Adams will provide music and a bagpiper from the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band will perform at the event. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about this year’s Relay for Life of Greater Attleboro, a fundraiser to fight cancer that draws teams and participants from most area communities. The relay will begin at 6 p.m. June 17 at Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. It will end the next morning after a closing ceremony at about 9 a.m. To form or join a team or to volunteer, go to relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.