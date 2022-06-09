Free concerts in Attleboro to begin July 7
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts in the Park series is set to begin Thursday, July 7 at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park in Attleboro. Mike and Joe’s Big Band will perform. Concerts will take place on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 1, with an additional concert scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. There is also a concert scheduled for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, by the White Gazebo in Capron Park, part of a “Picnic in the Park” from PVD Food Truck Events. A complete list of performing artists is available at cityofattleboro.us or the city’s Instagram account, @cityofattleboro. All concerts are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Patriot Place hosting summer reading club
Friday is the last day to register for the new Patriot Place Summer Reading Club, a free program launched this year in partnership with An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville. The first meeting of the club will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Dean College Stage at Patriot Place. Participants can pre-order the first book, “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, and pick it up at the meeting. Subsequent meetings are scheduled for July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13. Register as yourself and a maximum of four friends at patriot-place.com/book-club. You can also register to join an existing book club at patriot-place.com/book-club-single-signup. All registered clubs will receive special offers for each meeting and be entered into a raffle for a private Lux Level screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing” at the Showcase Cinema at Patriot Place. Also, the first 100 clubs to sign up will receive a $25 Patriot Place gift card and one club will be entered to win four passes to a signing event by Hilderbrand to take place Monday, June 13 at An Unlikely Story. The event is sold out.
‘Mamma Mia!’ coming to Foxboro theater
Twenty-five area young people will perform next weekend in the Hockomock Area YMCA theater program’s production of “Mamma Mia!” at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Students have been rehearsing since April. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, June 17 and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit orpheum.org. They’re $10 for students and $14 for adults when purchased online and can also be purchased in person for $2 more.