Uncanny coincidence
at GilletteWith the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro shutting its doors Monday, the New England Patriots on Twitter highlighted the number of COVID-19 shots delivered. But some are questioning the total as being too close to home. The final tally of 610,283 vaccines coincides with the Tom Brady-era dynasty: six titles, 10 AFC championships and the famous comeback in the Super Bowl from a 28-3 deficit, Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.
Pats Hall of Fame expands hours
Speaking of the Pats, the team’s Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will return to a seven-day-per-week schedule starting Monday, when it will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hall will also resume hosting its annual Field Day with Dad event, which will be held Sunday, July 11, on the stadium field. The event will feature activities for kids and adults and include a photo opportunity with the Super Bowl LIII championship trophy. There will be balloon sculptures, caricature artists, cheerleader and alumni appearances, NFL Scouting Combine drills, and cornhole. Fans will be allowed to bring a football and play catch on the field. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-12 at www.patriotshalloffame.com.
City library has special tutor
The Attleboro Public Library has a tail-wagging tutor. Small groups of children up to age 14 can read outdoors to a certified therapy dog starting at 10 a.m Tuesdays, June 22 and 29, weather permitting. Make an appointment for the 20-minute sessions at www.attleborolibrary.org.
BCC offering vaccine prizes
Bristol Community College is hosting a family COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at its Fall River campus, and giving away $20,000 in scholarships and free classes. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and up. Incentives include a $25 Stop & Shop gift card and entry into drawings for a laptop computer, $100 Stop & Shop gift cards and $20,000 in scholarships and free classes at BCC. There will be music, giveaways, food, ice cream and more. The clinic will be in the Commonwealth College Center (G building). While walk-ins will be accepted, preregistration is encouraged at www.bristolcc.edu/vaxup.
Help fight cancer
The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition is hosting its annual Against the Tide athletic fundraising events as both virtual and in-person events this summer. The virtual events are Sunday through June 26 and Aug. 8 to 14. They include 1-mile recreational or competitive swims, a half-mile recreational swim, 5K or 10K runs, a 3-mile walk, a half-mile stand-up paddleboard, and a 2-mile kayak. There is also an Aquathon option, consisting of a competitive 1-mile swim followed immediately by either a 5K or 10K run. New in 2021, the event will feature a half marathon option for the June event and a full marathon for the August event. MBCC is also holding an in-person event Aug. 14 at DCR’s Nickerson State Park in Brewster. Registration for both the virtual and in-person options is $40 for an individual participant, and $100 for a family registration (up to five family members). To learn more about registration or to make a pledge, visit www.mbcc.org/swim or call 1-800-649-MBCC (6222).
