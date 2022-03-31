No candy, just books
Thanks to its Parent Teachers Organization, Burrell Elementary School in Foxboro recently got a new vending machine — for books. The machine, designed by the Global Vending Group, will dispense books to Burrell students who use special tokens provided for that purpose. Recently, the school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the machine, which was attended by retired Principal Michele McCarthy.
Check out MLB trophy at city museum
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues Thursday, March 31 at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Commissioner’s Trophy will be on display in the Pelletier Stack Gallery. The trophy was designed and produced by the L.G. Balfour Co. for Major League Baseball in 1967, and the Balfour Co. continued its production until 1997. Background information on the trophy will be shared every 15 minutes. Admission is free. Call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com with any questions. The museum is also on Facebook under its name.
Lions offering meat raffles
Meat raffles held by the South Attleboro Lions Club will continue into the first two weeks of April. The raffles take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays at American Legion Post #312, 437 Newport Ave., South Attleboro.
Norfolk Library Friends group holding raffle
The Friends of the Norton Public Library is holding a spring raffle. There are five baskets as prizes, with the themes Baby, Barbecue, Gardening, Game Night, and Cozy up with a Good Book. One ticket costs $2 and three cost $5. Tickets will be drawn and winners will be selected on Saturday, May 7.
New collection at Mansfield library
The Mansfield Public Library now has funds for a new book collection, thanks to a donation given in memory of Randall Tatum, a lifelong Mansfield resident. The books will focus on topics such as social justice, race, racial equity and diversity. The goal of the collection is to further the knowledge of Mansfield residents in these topics and “advance the goal of creating a more inclusive, equitable, and accepting world for everyone,” according to an Instagram post from the library.