Magic of Lights extended a week in Foxboro
Gillette Stadium is extending its Magic of Lights holiday display through Jan. 1, adding another week to the attraction. The drive-through display opened on Nov. 19. Due to a Patriots home game, The display will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets and merchandise, visit MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available at the gate.
Seekonk students learn CPR
Seekonk firefighters on Nov. 30 certified 16 Seekonk High students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The students are members of the school’s First Responders Club. Firefighter Tim Goodwin, the department’s emergency medical services coordinator, and Lt. Kyle Laprade taught the students the life-saving technique as part of the SAFE program. SAFE stands for Student Awareness in Fire Education. The program was started by the state Fire Marshal’s office.
‘Angels in the Light’
Myles Above in Heaven, an area support group for grieving mothers, is hosting its 3rd annual candlelight ceremony for parents and families Sunday. “Angels in the Light” will start at 6:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church at 675 Old Post Road in North Attleboro. It’s in recognition of Worldwide National Child Loss Day. Parents just need to bring a 5-inch-by-7-inch framed photo of their child, and masks are required. “This is a beautiful ceremony to share children who have passed with soft candles, a cappella singers, music, speakers and most importantly the display of parent’s children,” group founder Melissa Brastow said.
Red Cross needs blood donations
The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels as the pandemic continues and the winter storm season approaches. “We’re at a point where some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need,” says Jeff Hall of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts. Those who donate Dec. 17 and later are eligible to get a free long-sleeve T-shirt. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Franklin — Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
North Attleboro — Thursday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
Attleboro — Friday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
Foxboro — Friday, Dec. 17, 1 to 6 p.m., Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road.
North Attleboro — Monday, Dec. 20, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
Attleboro — Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
