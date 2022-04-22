Help for our furry friends
Earlier this month the Faith Fellowship United Methodist Church in North Attleboro received a donation of 2,000 pounds of pet food from Felicia Camara, North Attleboro’s animal control officer. While the church regularly receives pet food donations from area businesses including Whole Foods and Walmart, Camara’s donation was unusual for the amount of pet food donated, according to Pastor David Arruda. The food will be distributed to low-income members of the community or to other area nonprofits. In addition to giving out pet food and other items such as food and clothing, the church also provides financial counseling services to individuals in need.
Norfolk Library Friends book sale is Saturday
The Friends of the Norfolk Public Library’s annual book sale, believed to be the largest in the area, is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St. The Friends raise money to support library programs and services, including discount passes to museums and zoos, speakers, and computers for public use. Over 30,000 categorized and alphabetized books in good to excellent condition will be offered, with most priced at 50¢ to $3. Members are welcome to attend a presale from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. If you do not have a membership you can also purchase one at the door beginning at 5 p.m. For more information on the sale, visit norfolkmalibraryfriends.org.
Mansfield High back on ‘Quiz Show’ Saturday
The quarterfinal match between Mansfield High School and Shrewsbury High on WGBH’s “High School Quiz Show” airs at 6 p.m. Saturday. Watch the show on GBH 2 or find it on YouTube under High School Quiz Show. The winner of the match will go on to face either Weston or North Quincy High in the semifinal round, which will take place May 14.
Foxboro Fire hirings, promotions
The Foxboro Fire Department held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony on April 15 at department headquarters. Brian Grenier, Harry McComb, Alex Noonan, Anthony McCauley and Jeff Eszlari were sworn in as firefighters/paramedics and firefighters Jim Grenier and Adam Higgins were promoted to the rank of captain. Also, Colin Sweeney and Patrick Rockett were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.