Mass Aububon celebrates Halloween
Mass Audubon, which has wildlife sanctuaries in Attleboro and Norfolk, is celebrating Fall Fest, a week-long Halloween party full of seasonal and spooky-themed activities through Saturday. The activities are both online and in-person. Explore trails, make fall-themed crafts and gifts, check out seasonal volunteer projects, participate in a pumpkin decorating and carving contest, and bid on silent-auction prizes. You can also meet creatures of the night such as owls and gather to hear spooky stories. And howl the evening of the 31st when Halloween reveals a “blue moon” (a second full moon in a calendar month). Visitwww.massaudubon.org/fallfest
for more information.
Halloween safety
As families find creative ways to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic, the National Fire Protection Association advises them to keep safety in mind. Candles are among the leading causes of U.S. home fires, with an average of 7,610 annually resulting in 81 deaths, 677 injuries and $278 million in property damage. NFPA says an average of 770 home fires start when decorations ignite. It offers the following safety tips:
- Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lantern.
- Keep decorations away from open flames and other heat sources such as light bulbs and heaters.
- Make sure electrical lighting is used accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.
- Keep exits clear of decorations.
- And make sure smoke alarms are working.
New mental health website
Recognizing the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on children’s mental health, the state Office of the Child Advocate has joined the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Mental Health to launch handholdnma.org, a website for parents and guardians of school-aged children. The site is geared to families with kids ages 6 to 12 and provides tips, tools and resources. The content is organized in three main sections: Should I worry? What can I do? and Who can help?
Children’s Museum in Easton reopening
The Children’s Museum in Easton will reopen Wednesday. It will be open three days a week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays) with two play times each day (10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.) Opening week features a puzzle activity with a Halloween surprise, and children are encouraged to come in costume. All visitors need to purchase tickets in advance and reserve play times. Visit www.cmeaston.org for tickets and more information, including coronavirus guidelines.
History of women’s suffrage
The 19th Amendment was passed in 1920 and gave women the right to vote. To mark the centennial anniversary, the Rhode Island Historical Society is hosting Claire Jerry, curator of political history at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, for a virtual presentation. It’s titled “Winning the Vote with Words” and takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. In the annual Newell D. Goff lecture, Jerry will discuss the language and rhetoric women used in the 19th and early 20th centuries to gain the right to vote. Register at https://bit.ly/3bLviW3.
