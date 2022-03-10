Take a spring forest walk in Norton
The Norton Land Preservation Society is welcoming spring by offering a guided tour through the Henrich-Johnson Forest at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19. The tour will follow a trail along the old railway track that affords views of a vernal pond and the Rumford River. Walkers will be able to see animal activity and signs of spring, and also receive more information about Land Preservation Society properties. Walkers should meet across from 107 North Washington St., Norton. Also check out nortonlandpreservation.org for key tips prior to the walk.
Paws of Comfort holding March Madness lottery
The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions Club is holding a March Madness lottery to benefit their club and local Lions charities. The price is $20 per chance, and the winner will receive a book of 300 $2 scratch tickets. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Once they sell out, the organization will hold a live drawing on its Facebook page, @SEMPawsofComfort. You can purchase tickets through Venmo at SSYLVESTRI12, or contact the organization at SEMasspawsofcomfort@gmail.com or by phone at 617-417-2201.
Pitch in for community ‘found poem’
Attleboro’s poet laureate, Briana Serradas, is compiling a community “found poem” out of submissions from members of the Attleboro community. A found poem is made up of collected sentences, phrases, and words combined in a new and interesting way. To submit something to the poem, all you have to do is turn to a book, find a sentence, phrase, or word that you like and email it, along with your name, the title of the book and the book’s author, to attleboropoetlaureate@gmail.com.