Mansfield gives reassurance on waterMansfield water officials
issued the following notice to customers Monday. “As you are aware, there has been some discoloration in the water distribution system for the past several days. The situation was caused by the drawing of a large amount of water due to both pump testing as well as fighting a large structure fire that reversed the direction of normal water flow and thus caused the discoloration. It is important to note that our water is safe to drink and can be used as normal.” If residents and businesses continue to have any issues, they are urged to call 508-261-7376 or email kgaffney@mansfieldma.com.
Attleboro Public Library programs
The Attleboro Public Library is hosting two virtual programs this week. “Neighbors in Dialogue 8: New Ways of Policing Today” is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Systemic racism locally and beyond will be discussed. Small group discussions will be led by trained facilitators. “Bike & Pedestrian Safety: A Virtual Family Presentation” is taking place from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The program, presented by AAA, stresses the importance of wearing a helmet, staying visible and using hand signals. It also discusses safe places to ride and walk, and teaches the laws and rules of the road. To register, visit www.attleborolibrary.org.
Birds, bees and butterflies
The Mansfield Public Library is hosting a celebration of birds, bees and butterflies throughout the month of May. Stop by the library to check out book displays in the Adult and Youth areas. Programs will include take-&-make projects for teens and adults such as butterfly seed bombs and a birdseed cookie hanging feeder. There will also be two virtual programs, “Keeping Up With the Beekeepers” and “Attracting Birds, Butterflies, Bees and other Beneficials,” as well as a “find the butterflies” activity in the library, a weekly bird identifying photo challenge on social media, and challenge board in the Children’s Room. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com or call 508-261-7380, Ext. 3.
BCC celebrates Portuguese
Bristol Community College is holding a virtual celebration of World Portuguese Language Day Thursday, May 6, beginning at 9 a.m. on Zoom. The event will include music and remarks by Dr. Shelley Pires, Consul of Portugal in New Bedford, and Dr. João Caixinha, coordinator for Portuguese Language Programs and Education Affairs in the U.S. Register at https://bristolcc-edu. For more information, email carlos.almeida@bristolcc.edu or call 401-919-4293.
