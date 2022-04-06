Interfaith group will continue free meals
Thanks to a recent grant received from the SouthCoast Community Foundation, the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative will continue to provide free meals to residents of Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro “We are serving nearly 80,000 emergency meals — at five drive-up, walk-up meal sites, in four municipalities,” said Lisa Piscatelli, executive director. Meals can be taken to-go but can also be eaten indoors at many sites. All are welcome to come and grab a meal and no ID will be required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. For more information, call 508-222-2933, or visit attleboroareainterfaithcollaborative.org for a full list of sites and times.
A morning of fishing in Seekonk
The Seekonk Lions Club will hold its 10th annual Doug Allan Memorial Fishing Tournament from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 18 — Patriots Day — at Old Grist Mill Pond off Route 114A. Participation is free and open to area children through high school. American Legion Post 311 will provide Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, cookies, chips and drinks. The club will provide fishing poles and bait to those who don’t have their own. Contact seekonkfishingtournament@yahoo.com for more information or to volunteer or donate to the derby.
Donate to Attleboro Public Library
The Friends of the Attleboro Public Library are holding their second annual Library Giving Day campaign Wednesday. The a one-day, online campaign will raise funds for library services and programs, including summer reading events, WiFi hotspots, and speakers. Visit aplfriends.org/donate at any time to make a donation.
Learn all about ‘Beecology’
Dr. Robert GeGear, a professor of biology at UMass Dartmouth, will speak to a meeting of the Rehoboth Land Trust at 7 p.m. Thursday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. GeGear will be discussing “Beecology,” his citizen science project to collect data on butterfly and bee pollination systems. The goal of this project is to collect data in the form of photos taken by the public of these insects on plants. At the meeting, GeGear will discuss ways for you to get involved in Beecology, as well as what methodology and technology is being used and what the project has accomplished in the past two years. For more information, contact Carol Entin at 508-415-6065 or at carolentin@comcast.net.